Maryland parents lack answers about college fund payments as tuition bills loom

Maryland parents are no closer to receiving answers as to when they’ll be able to access state accounts that contain their children’s college education funds, even as tuition payments are coming due for the spring semester.

Almost 500 account holders with the Maryland Prepaid College Trust, a state college funding vehicle, report being unable to access their money since April due to what the agency that oversees described as an internal calculation issue. Anxious parents say they’ve dipped into personal savings or taken out loans to cover their children’s school expenses.

Maryland offers two funding plans, a prepaid college trust and a college investment plan, through Maryland 529. That’s a state agency named for the section of the federal tax code that allows parents to save money and withdraw it tax-free at a later date to pay for their child’s education.

The prepaid college trust allows parents to lock in tuition prices from the time they open an account; the state pays any increase in tuition charges. The trust is backed by a state legislative guarantee, so the state is obligated to pay the benefits offered. The trust is managed by a Florida-based company, Intuition College Savings Solutions.

The college investment plan, which is run through Baltimore investment firm T. Rowe Price Group and operates similarly to a 401(k) plan, is not affected by the interest calculation problems.

Maryland 529 previously said it would prioritize addressing complaints from parents whose children are in college and rectify the situation by fall 2022, but it has missed every self-imposed deadline, affected account holders have said.

On Dec. 29, it put out a bid to hire a crisis communications firm, according to an invitation for bids that The Baltimore Sun obtained.

The bid, which closed Thursday, asked for a firm to provide a “strategic crisis communication strategy,” “control messaging,” “help agency spokespeople when responding to questions” from the public and reporters, develop ways to manage and respond to “negative or inaccurate [social media] posts and comments,” and help repair Maryland 529′s reputation and “rebuild public trust,” according to the invitation. The contract has a maximum value of $50,000. It would begin Monday and run through June 30, with an option to extend.

“We’re only nine months into this and now they’re hiring a crisis firm?” said Brian Savoie, an account holder who funds his son’s college education through the prepaid college trust. He hasn’t been unable to draw money from his account since August.

Maryland 529 spokesperson Michelle Winner did not provide comment Thursday or Friday.

Eric Johnson, a spokesperson for Catalis, which recently acquired Intuition, praised Maryland 529 executive director Anthony Savia in a statement, saying that he had brought “both expertise and stability” to the agency.

“We’re confident that under his leadership, a solution to this complex issue will be implemented soon,” Johnson said.

Another parent, Ray Mahar of Howard County, said a Maryland 529 employee told him Thursday that his interest payments would resume by the end of the month. He remained skeptical the agency would follow through, he said, after missing previous deadlines.

He’s been asking where $18,000 in interest and earnings went since he attempted to draw $8,000 from one of his daughter’s two college fund accounts to pay for her room and board and was told he had only $6,200 left.

“This really needs to get more attention from people in Annapolis as to how this is affecting thousands of kids’ future college attendance,” Mahar said in a text message.

To that end, two lawmakers have promised to hold hearings to get answers. The House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to hold a briefing Jan. 19 on the Maryland 529 calculations errors, according to its chairman, Democratic Del. Ben Barnes, who represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

Democratic Sen. Guy Guzzone of Howard County told The Washington Post that the Budget and Taxation Committee he chairs would also hold a hearing early in the General Assembly session, which begins Wednesday. Guzzone was unavailable for comment, according to Deanna Peel, his chief of staff.