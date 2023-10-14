Mary Kay Connerton, Annapolis wellness coordinator, named Maryland Teacher of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mary Kay Connerton, wellness coordinator at Annapolis High, leads students in stress breathing exercises before their lesson in a freshmen science classroom. She was named Maryland Teacher of the Year on Oct. 13. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Mary Kay Connerton, a physical education teacher who introduced yoga to students and staff to raise the general level of wellness in Annapolis High School, was named the 2023-24 Maryland Teacher of the Year on Friday night by the state Department of Education. She is the fifth educator from Anne Arundel County’s Public Schools to win the honor.

Connerton, who has taught in the county for nearly 14 years, the last nine at Annapolis High, serves as the school’s wellness coordinator and is regarded as a strong advocate for student and staff well-being. She leads monthly counseling groups, including yoga sessions for students, and she runs professional development for teachers focused on the health and wellness of students.

“The work I do is a bit out of the box, but it is the exact link that could lead to the acceleration of every individual for not just educational success, but also personal success,” Connerton said when she was named one of seven finalists for the annual award.

Her work toward “whole-school wellness” earned her recognition as the county’s teacher of the year in April.

“Connerton is a teacher whose daily energy, vision and innovation help transform a school and a school district,” Annapolis High Principal Patrick Gelinas wrote in recommending her for the county award.

“She’s always engaging with the students,” Annapolis science teacher Geeta Lala told The Capital. “When she comes into our classroom, every student joins in and most are really engaged with what she is teaching. They are hesitant to start, but then they all love it when she comes in. Students have smiles on their faces and are ready to go.”

A news release from the county schools, distributed after the Teacher of the Year announcement Friday night, quoted Connerton: “I am humbled and honored that I have the privilege to represent the great teachers across our state and I promise to continue this mission of mine. I can confidently say that serving as the next state Teacher of the Year will be one of the greatest honors of my lifetime.”

Four other AACPS teachers – Linda Adamson of Mayo and Jessup elementary schools (1993-94), Patricia Neidhart of Broadneck High School (1988-89), Josh Carroll of South River High School (2017-18), and Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2019-20) – have previously earned Maryland Teacher of the Year honors. Connerton will now compete for the National Teacher of the Year award.