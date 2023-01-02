Maryland Attorney General’s office identifies victim of I-95 crash after Saturday police chase

The Maryland Attorney General’s office Monday identified the driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash after a state police chase on Interstate 95 in Cecil County as 26-year-old Julie Clark of Tenafly, New Jersey.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division identified the trooper who pursued Clark as Curtis Manuel, a five-year veteran of the Maryland State Police assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, state police received 911 calls about a vehicle moving erratically through traffic about noon Saturday. When a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle matching descriptions in the 911 calls, its driver failed to stop, and the trooper pursued the vehicle northbound for about nine more miles.

Near Elkton, the driver lost control of the car on an exit ramp and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other persons or cars were involved.

Both the state police and the IID are continuing to investigate the crash.