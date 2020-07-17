Baltimore man sues UMMS, St. Joseph Medical Center for transgender discrimination over refusal to perform surgery

A Baltimore man has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Maryland Medical System and St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, claiming he was discriminated against for being transgender when they refused to perform his hysterectomy.
Jesse Hammons filed the suit Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland stating the medical institutions violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights and the Affordable Care Act when they canceled the hysterectomy, a treatment for gender dysphoria, a week before it was scheduled in January, according to the suit.
The American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders states that some people with gender dysphoria may experience significant distress or problems functioning when their gender identity differs from what is typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. People experiencing gender dysphoria sometimes describe being uncomfortable with their bodies.
Representatives of UMMS and St. Joseph did not return a message requesting comment Friday.
The lawsuit claims St. Joseph administrators told Hammons he could not receive his medical treatment at the hospital because it would violate Catholic doctrine, according to the suit.
As a condition for its $200 million purchase of St. Joseph in 2012, UMMS agreed the hospital would continue to follow “Catholic Directives,” a set of policies developed by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that reflect Catholic religious ideals pertaining to health care, the suit states.
Catholic health care organizations are not permitted to participate in or cooperate with “actions that are intrinsically immoral, such as abortion, euthanasia, assisted suicide, and direct sterilization,” according to the lawsuit.
Hammons’ treating physicians recommended that he receive a hysterectomy as a medically necessary treatment for gender dysphoria, the lawsuit says. However, an administrator allegedly later told Hammons’ surgeon that performing the hysterectomy would violate the Catholic Directives and that the man’s gender dysphoria did not qualify as a sufficient medical reason to authorize the procedure, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit argues that St. Joseph routinely performs hysterectomies when they are medically necessary to treat a diagnosed condition other than gender dysphoria. When administrators canceled Hammons’ medically necessary surgery, they treated Hammons differently than non-transgender patients who require hysterectomies for other medical conditions, according to the lawsuit.
As a result of the rescheduling, Hammons’ hysterectomy was delayed about six months and caused him to spend more money on an additional round of pre-operative tests and to carry the “stress and anxiety of having to mentally prepare himself for the surgery all over again,” the lawsuit states.
Hammons is represented by law firms Rosenberg Martin Greenberg and Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, along with attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union.