Pope names Baltimorean as St. Louis archbishop

“This is a troubled time for our nation,” Rozanski said during a news conference in St. Louis. “We're still experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 virus, the death of Mr. George Floyd and the sad spectacle of racism that tears at the very fabric of our country. ... It is my hope that called to lead this church of St. Louis, God's grace will be in abundance in helping me to be part of that healing process and resolution to all the daunting issues that we face."