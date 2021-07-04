xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

2021 annual Dundalk Heritage Fair | PHOTOS

(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Karl Merton Ferron
By
Jul 04, 2021
(Karl Merton Ferron)
The park entrance at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Members of Bel Air Alumni Jazz play for the audience at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Mary Nickoles, who is Polish and Ukrainian dances to "Mountain Park Polka" at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Fairgoers walk around the gazebo at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Winter Jones, 2 of Dundalk is dressed for the holiday at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Thomas Jenkins of Mt Washington gives his daughter Savenia Jenkins, 2 a little toss at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Hannah Nantais of Abington and Marty Muranko of Dundalk sit together at the gazebo during the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Kids jump inside the moon bounce at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Alivia Smith, 3 of Dundalk slides backward out of the moon bounce at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Arianne Chapman, 3 rides piggyback on the shoulders of father Stephen Chapman of Overlea, at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Corby Cochran of Dundalk, volunteer Tina Weber and Steve Weimer of Dundalk wear holiday colors while chatting at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
Winter Jones, 2 of Dundalk is a little intimidated by the bigger kids in the Moon Bounce, choosing to sit on the lap of her father Justin Jones at the 2021 Dundalk Heritage Fair Sun., July 4, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)
