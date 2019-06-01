York Road corridor school overcrowding [Pictures]

Baltimore County Public Schools is addressing severe elementary school overcrowding in the York Road corridor, from Towson to Sparks. In May 2013, BCPS began holding community meetings to involve its stakeholders in creating a solution.

In addition to a 700-seat elementary school in Mays Chapel that is scheduled to be built by 2014, Baltimore County has committed funds for 700 additional elementary school seats in the York Road corridor.

The 12 elementary schools between Towson and Sparks have a state-rated capacity of 5,077 students, but according to BCPS data, the schools opened the 2012-2013 school year with 6,521 students.