Riderwood Elementary School third-grader Madeline Cook leads a pack during a one-mile run for Towson-area third- and fourth-grade girls during an after-school running program at Riderwood Elementary School.

Riderwood Elementary School physical education teacher Linda Williamson starts a one-mile run for Towson-area third- and fourth-grade girls during an after-school running program at Riderwood Elementary School in Towson Tuesday.

Physical Education teachers in Baltimore county host cross country runs for central area schools. Dulaney High volunteers helped time, pace, pass out ribbons, keep students safe on the course, and give out little gifts to keep them excited about running.

Photos by Steve Ruark