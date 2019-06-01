Wreaths Across America - Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens

After not finding a similar event anywhere in now Baltimore County last year, Steve Wheeler, of Phoenix, has organized a wreath laying ceremony at Dulaney Memorial Gardens in Timonium. The Dec. 16 event is a shadow event to the wreath laying for veterans held at Arlington National Cemetery each year. It featured music, representatives from all branches of the military and family members of veterans laying 3,500 wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery.