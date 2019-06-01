Towson's Josh Levinson makes fitness his business

Josh Levinson, who owns five Charm City Run retail running and walking stores in the Baltimore metropolitan area, is in lockstep with a healthy lifestyle and the West Towson father of three is taking friends, family and clients along on his journey. Some of the others who have joined Levinson's quest to make fitness fun include two private schools and his dentists, Jay Shires and Keith Schmidt, whose Towson-based practices staff has embraced the concept of counting steps via the Garmin Vivofit activity tracker.