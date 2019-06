Dr. Walter Anderson, executive director of Baltimore Actors' Theatre, holds a glass ornament at the Dumbarton House in Towson.

A Christmas tree on display at the Dumbarton House in Towson on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014.

Residents of Rodgers Forge have taken up a suggestion by Baltimore Actors' Theatre's director, Dr. Walter Anderson, to decorate the historic Dumbarton House. A Victorian Christmas open house is set for Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m.

Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group