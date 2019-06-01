United Way Day of Action at Epiphany Episcopal Church

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Regina Aris of Towson, chair of the United Way of Central Maryland’s Baltimore County Community Partnership Board, carries bags of mulch with other volunteers to rejuvenize a playground area at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Timonium during United Way of Central Maryland Day of Action on Wednesday, Oct. 19. United Way of Central Maryland benefits the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program at the church which is focused on ending homelessness through family stability and rapid rehousing as well as offering youth services with its Homework Club and Early Learning Center.