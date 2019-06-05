Police investigating reported sexual assault by Uber driver in Mays Chapel

Baltimore County Police are investigating after an Uber customer reported that a driver sexually assaulted her late Saturday night.

According to the police report, the Uber driver sexually assaulted his adult female customer in the back of his vehicle while driving her in the Mays Chapel area.

The customer’s father found the Uber vehicle on the side of the roadway at 11:30 p.m. June 1 with the driver and his daughter in the back seat, according to the police report. The driver then fled the scene after throwing the woman’s pocketbook at her father.

Police are investigating the incident as a second-degree rape. As of Tuesday, the driver, whose identity is known to the police, had not yet been arrested or charged.

“What’s been reported is appalling beyond words,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We removed the driver from the app as soon as this was reported to us. We will work with police on their investigation.”

The ride-share company has faced criticism for sexual assaults reportedly by drivers using the platform. A 2018 CNN investigation found that more than 100 drivers had been accused of sexual assault or abuse in the previous four years.

The San Francisco-based company announced safety features in April 2018 designed to address those problems. It allows people to designate trusted contacts who can see the passenger’s location and other details during rides. The app also has an emergency button that connects to 911, and the company committed to screening drivers annually for criminal conduct.

The company has committed to publishing data on sexual assaults later this year but has not announced a date for that report.

