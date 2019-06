Santa and Mrs. Claus ride a firetruck as they arrive on Allegheny Avenue for Baltimore County's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Towson.

Santa and Mrs. Claus ride a firetruck as they arrive on Allegheny Avenue for Baltimore County's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Towson Friday, Nov. 21.

Baltimore County's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place in the downtown Towson shopping district at Olympian Park on Friday, Nov. 21. This year's festivities included the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Steve Ruark/for The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos