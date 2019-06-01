Trader Joe's Grand Opening in Towson

Trader Joe's new location in Towson is holding a grand opening March 17.To kick off the celebration, Captain Connie Prigg and the Trader Joe’s crew will gathered first thing in the morning for a ceremonial lei-cutting to welcome customers to the new location—Trader Joe’s style. The festivities will continue throughout the day with live music (bag piper), food demos, and giveaways. The new store is approximately 13,000 square feet, which adds about 600square feet more to the shopping experience. The store will feature festive décor, mixing traditional Trader Joe’s cedar-covered walls and Hawaiian-inspired elements with local flare, including art that celebrates the neighborhood.