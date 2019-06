Staff photo by Larry Perl / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Daniela Useli stands next to a larger-than-life statue of a chef inside her current space in Hampden. She has named it Frank and it usually stands outside, where it draws passersby to take photos of themselves with it. Towson resident Daniela Useli, who moved from Italty for her husband's research job at the National Institutes of Health and in 2013 opened a well-received restaurant in Hampden, now is expanding on The Avenue.