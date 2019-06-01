Towson restaurants throughout the years

The landscape of Towson-area restaurants has changed dramatically over the years as the once-sleepy town is being transformed by dense development, a surging enrollment at Towson University and increasingly diverse demographics throughout Baltimore County. Offerings at area eateries today range from the more traditional to vegan to Asian to Mexican and beyond to appeal to the palates of everyone from college students to mid-lifers to senior citizens. Take a tour through years of dining establishments in the area, some of which still exist, others which have long succumbed to redevelopment of a stretch of road, shopping center or storefront.

To share your memories of these or any other Towson restaurants, click here and send them along.