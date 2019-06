Silkscreen artist Charlie Barton uses a squeegee while working in his studio.

Silkscreen artist Charlie Barton poses for a photo near some nearly completed silkscreens.

Silkscreen artist Charlie Barton, owner of Art by Barton, creates silkscreens in his studio in Baltimore on Thursday, April 24. He will be selling his work at the Towsontown Spring Festival.

Staff Photo by Jen Rynda