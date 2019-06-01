Timonium Elementary rocket launch
Timonium Elementary is participating in an engineering initiative developed by Baltimore County teachers which challenges students to design, create, and launch water-fueled rockets. Students have been researching forces that impact the rockets and attempting to build the most efficient rockets possible over a two week period. The final launches took place on Monday, March 22.
Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
