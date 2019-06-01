Tiger Pride Day in Annapolis

Nearly 200 students arrived in Annapolis by bus Tuesday morning for the 18th annual Tiger Pride Day, which offers Towson University community the opportunity to attend both the House’s and Senate’s legislative sessions then to later meet in small groups with legislators during 10-minute sessions. Later, a reception was held at the Miller Senate Office Building with remarks from Sen. James Brochin, Del. Steve Lafferty, Towson University President Kim Schatzel, and Towson University Student Government Association President Taylor James, among others.