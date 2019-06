Barbara Anderson Orbock, Ruth Stinefelt Hale, Katherine Bevans and her father, Bill Bevans stand for a picture at Towson High School's class of 1953's 60th reunion at the Embassy Suites in Hunt Valley.

Members of the Class of 1953 are celebrated their 60th reunion Sept. 27-28. There were 75 attending the fete at Embassy Suites in Hunt Valley, 55 of whom are Towson High School grads of 1953.

Photos by Noah Scialom