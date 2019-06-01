Stuff A Bus

Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Ridgely Middle School students, from left, Erica Lee, 12, a seventh-grader, Lily Scheps, 13, a seventh-grader, Myah Hicks, 14, an eighth-grader who is the Student Government Association president, and Meg Volley, 12, a seventh-grader, organize food that was collected at the school to be donated to the Assistance Center of Towson Churches, before loading it on a school bus.