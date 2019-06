Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Volunteer Dr. Cora Vergara-Soares, left, of Hampton Gardens, who retired from Stella Maris long-term care facility, Doreen Horan, of Glen Arm, director of Stella Maris' Camp Me Too for grieving children, and volunteer Mary Longwell, of Glen Arm, stand outside the Healing Garden at Stella Maris in Timonium Tuesday, July 28, 2015.