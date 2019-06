Department of Physics Associate Professor Alex Storrs, Ph.D., poses for a photo in the planetarium.

Department of Physics Associate Professor Alex Storrs, Ph.D., poses for a photo in the observatory.

Department of Physics Associate Professor Alex Storrs, Ph.D., poses for a photo in the planetarium at Towson University Smith Hall on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014.

Jen Rynda, Baltimore Sun Media Group