Isa Corcoran of Hampton participates in a Zumba Gold low-impact fitness class during a wellness event at the Towson American Legion Tuesday, March 10, 2015.

Ola Horn, right, of Towson, participates in a Zumba Gold low-impact fitness class during a wellness event at the Towson American Legion Tuesday, March 10, 2015.

St. Joseph's Community Health partners with Zumba to offer free bone-density and body composition analysis and a low-impact Zumba gold class at the Towson American Legion on Tuesday, March 10, 2015.

Steve Ruark/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos