Darrell Krushensky, left, of Loch Raven Village, pushes his granddaughters Phoebe Ratliff, top, 7, and Zoe Ratliff, 9, both of Loch Raven Village, on a sled at Pleasant Plains Elementary School in Towson Monday, Jan. 26, 2015.

Though it was not as much as was predicted for the area, Towson did receive some snow on Monday, Jan. 26.

Steve Ruark, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos