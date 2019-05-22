Baltimore County Fire Department hazmat unit called to Towson's SECU Arena after commencement

Baltimore County Fire Department units, including the hazmat team, responded to a call about an “unknown substance” at Towson University’s SECU Arena Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and the department said that crews determined no health hazard existed at the arena.

The arena hosted the first of three days of commencement ceremonies Wednesday afternoon. Towson University spokesman Sean Welsh said the call to the fire department was made after a graduating student “released an unknown substance in celebration while walking across the stage.”

“The ceremony continued as planned, as the student was removed and questioned by [Towson University police], and at no time was anyone in harm’s way,” Welsh said in a statement. “After the conclusion of the ceremony, out of an abundance of caution, Baltimore County hazmat was called to the scene to investigate. TUPD and Baltimore County will continue to jointly investigate.”

Baltimore County Fire spokesman Tim Rostkowski said units were called to SECU Arena around 5:10 p.m. and cleared the area around 6 p.m.

Rostkowski said the department determined the substance was not hazardous but he declined to say what it was, saying: “Whatever it is, it’s not a big deal.”

After writing on Twitter that the building had been evacuated, Baltimore County Fire said: “Crews have determined that no health hazard existed at SECU Arena. The building was emptying after an event ended; it was not evacuated as previously noted.”

Rostkowski said when crews arrived the building was empty so they assumed it had been evacuated, but that in reality the graduation event had just ended.

CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby. The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon