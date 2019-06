Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Matthew Kist, right, 17, of Lutherville, Michael Gibson, second from right, 18, of Timonium, and Benjamin Kist, third from right, 14, Matthew's brother, all members of the Order of the Arrow, the Boy Scouts honor society, speak during an open house held by their Cockeysville-based Boy Scout Troop 497 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.