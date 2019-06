Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana

Mileidy Callin (left), a fifth grader at Villacresta Elementary and Emma Terveer (right) a third grader at Harford Hills, make paper snowflakes with Mike Terveer of Parkville. Students from Parkville and Towson schools gathered at Oakleigh Elementary to make the snowflakes for the students at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the location of the school shooting last month in Connecticut.