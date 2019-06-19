Round1 bowling and entertainment venue to open at Towson Town Center

Japan-based bowling and entertainment chain Round1 is set to open a location in Towson Town Center, company officials said.
The 52,000-square-foot location will offer 14 full-size bowling lanes, five billiard tables, two karaoke party rooms and more than 250 arcade games, said Round1 spokeswoman Cindy Kinjo.
The location will also include a dining area with food like fries, pizza and burgers, and a bar for those of drinking age, Kinjo said.
The Towson location will be Round1’s first in Maryland and one of more than 30 nationwide, according to the company’s website.
“We’re looking to appeal to families and the wide age range of shoppers that visit the Towson mall as a hub for entertainment and amusement,” Kinjo said.
Mall manager Emily Brophy could not immediately be reached for comment.
