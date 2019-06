Matt Richardson, left, of Reston, Va., a site coordinator for WSP construction group, and Mandy Stepp, president of the Ridgely Manor Community Association, talk as landscaping and construction work continues at Ridgely Manor Park Saturday, Aug. 23.

Mandy Stepp, president of the Ridgely Manor Community Association, stands near Ridgely Manor Park as construction continues on the park, which is set to open Aug. 30.

Ridgely Manor Park is scheduled to open Aug. 30. The park was built after homes on Yakona Road were torn down due to a gasoline leak coming from nearby Hess station contaminated the block where the homes were. The occupants reached a settlement with Hess Corp. and now a 2-acre park occupies the space.

Photos by Steve Ruark