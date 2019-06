The Bykota Senior Center in West Towson shows its support for the the Ravens talismanic linebacker, Ray Lewis. Lewis announced he will retire after this season.

Throughout the Towson area, businesses are using their marquees not to advertise sales, but to cheer on the Ravens in advance of Sunday's AFC Championship Game at New England. If you see a business doing the same, snap a picture yourself and send it to reporter Jon Meoli (jmeoli@tribune.com) for inclusion.

Staff photos by Jon Meoli and Elizabeth Eck