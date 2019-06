Dennis Fulton, of West Towson, center left, and Amy Archibald, of Arbutus, watch members of the Ravens ground crew paint a Ravens logo.

Members of the Ravens ground crew paint a Ravens logo with fans gathered at the Towson Courthouse.

A Ravens rally and logo painting was held at the courthouse in Towson Monday morning, celebrating the team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturay, which advances them to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Photos by Karen Jackson