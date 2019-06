Large cut-outs of Ravens (from left) Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Ray Rice are on display in Patriot Plaza in Towson Friday for a Ravens playoff rally.

Savas Karas, left, of Phoenix, Md., laughs at Tavian Cardwell, of Mount Washington, who is dressed like Ray Lewis in a purple suit and bowler hat, at a Ravens rally at Patriot Plaza in Towson.

A rally was held at Patriot Plaza in Towson on Friday to support the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Photos by Jon Sham