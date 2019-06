Staff photo by Brian Krista

Poinier Ockimey of Towson, left, who had already been out once earlier in the day to purchase the championship hat she is wearing, gets help from sales associate Harvey Siegel as she shops for more Ravens merchandise at The Raven Zone Superstore in Parkville Monday. Siegel, is a part-time employee who started working at the store two weeks ago, in the midst of the Ravens' business-boosting playoff run.