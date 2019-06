Jon E. Stephens shows off some of her hand painted note cards at the Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses in Towson.

Jon E. Stephens, of Towson, at the Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses in Towson where she has worked for over 50 years.

Jon E Stephens is a floral designer who has worked at Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses in Towson for more than 50 years and still gets called in when they get busy. She also creates at home and sells book marks, plaques, note papers, two dimensional clay rowhouse plaques, ornaments.

