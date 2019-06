Pimlico stakes coordinator Coley Blind's uncle, Eric Blind, shown here in this photo from the Baltimore Sun archives leading a horse on Preakness Week in 1950, was a prominent jockey in the south and midwest.

Pimlico stakes coordinator Coley Blind poses for a photo next to the stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course on May 6.

Coley Blind, 66, who grew up in Rodgers Forge, Lutherville and Hampton, is responsible for putting together the stakes races on Maryland's biggest race day of the year, including the biggest race of all -- this Saturday's 140th Preakness Stakes, the second leg of racing's Triple Crown.

Baltimore Sun Media Group photos