Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana

McKenna Minkey, 13, of Balimore Highlands, pushes Tyler Bentley, 12, of Gwynn Oak, to first base during the first game for Dream Catchers, a baseball league for children with disabilities. Bentley has cerebral palsy, so Minkey served as his "buddy" during the game, helping him to throw, hit and catch the ball. Minkey signed up to be a buddy for the league because her younger brother, who is autistic, is involved.