Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Pinewood Elementary School former teachers including Ann Leisinger, center, of Timonium and Richard Loeschke, of Mays Chapel stand up to be recognized during the 50th anniversary celebration at Pinewood Elementary School in Lutherville-Timonium on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Leisinger taught from 1971-1981 and Loeschke taught from 1971-1983.