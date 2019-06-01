Pickersgill's Country Fair in Towson [Pictures]

Juliana Davila, 4, of Cockeysville looks at her painted face in a mirror at Pickersgill Retirement Community's Country Fair Saturday, Oct. 6, in Towson.

Henry Nastalski, right, a Pickersgill Retirement Community resident, watches his great-granddaughter Regan Hoge, 2, and his granddaughter Bryce Hoge of Parkville play with a dog at the Pickersgill Country Fair Saturday, Oct. 6, in Towson.

Pickersgill Retirement Community, in Towson hosted its annual Country Fair on Saturday, Oct. 6. The annual festival featured the Satyr Hill Band, roving barbershop quartet Port of Call, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and more. But the primary feature seemed to be the interaction between residents of the retirement community and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ¿ making the fair a multi-generational family celebration.

Photos by Steve Ruark