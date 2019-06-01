Pickersgill's Country Fair in Towson [Pictures]
Pickersgill Retirement Community, in Towson hosted its annual Country Fair on Saturday, Oct. 6. The annual festival featured the Satyr Hill Band, roving barbershop quartet Port of Call, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and more. But the primary feature seemed to be the interaction between residents of the retirement community and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ¿ making the fair a multi-generational family celebration.
Photos by Steve Ruark
