Father Steven Roth reads from a Book of Blessings during a Blessing of the Pets ceremony at Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday.

Jessie Linz, of Lutherville, right, and her daughter Joslin, 5, pet their 10-year-old English Setter, Jack, during a Blessing of the Pets ceremony given by Father Steven Roth Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, October 4.

Pictures from a Blessing of the Pets ceremony given by Father Steven Roth at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday, October 4. The special blessing is conducted in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi's love for all creatures, on his feast day.