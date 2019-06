Stephanie Dieter, a registered nurse at the Gouel and Blotny pediatric and adolescent medical practice in Towson, works at her desk July 16. She has worked at the practice for 40 years.

Stephanie Dieter, RN, has worked in the office of pediatricians Dr. Elias Gouel, Dr. Krystyna Blotny and Dr. Lois Sullivan for 40 years. Dieter has seen most of Towson's children grow to adults in her years there and has many stories to tell. The office recently gave Dieter a surprise party on Friday night, July 18.

Photos by Steve Ruark