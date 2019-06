Jen Rynda / BSMG

First graders Sarah Patterson, center, 7, and Habib Lughmani, right, 6, giggle as a gust of wind blows while they search for colors and shapes found in nature on a scavenger hunt outside at Pot Spring Elementary School in Lutherville-Timonium, MD on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The school is challenging every teacher to teach at least one of their lessons outdoors on Outdoor Learning Day.