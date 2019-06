A portrait of former Baltimore County Executive Spiro Agnew displays a Baltimore Orioles hat that was hung by Anne Marie Humphries of Lutherville, a special assistant to the Baltimore County executive for constituent services, in the old Baltimore County Courthouse building Monday, Oct. 6, 2014. Humphries decorated the portraits of all the former Baltimore County executives that hang in a hallway in the old courthouse building.

Anne Marie Humphries of Lutherville, a special assistant to the Baltimore County executive for constituent services, poses with the Orioles Bird during a rally held outside of the Towson Courthouse on Oct. 1, 2014.

As the Orioles get ready to play in the ACLS, orange fever permeates Baltimore County offices. Ann Marie Humphries, who works in county executive's office and has actually decorated portraits of past county executives with O's shirts, hats, etc.; Charlie Reichert, who works in recycling, and who has an old, old O's jacket he faithfully wears and Lynn Wenzel, who works in Dept. of Aging, and was at the county rally last week decked out in O's gear and waving an orange foam finger.