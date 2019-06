Caity Whiteley, 2006 SPSG graduate and UVA friend and roommate of Yeardley Love, talks to students before they watch the One Love film at St. Paul's School for Girls in Brooklandville on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015.

One Love Foundation's Sharon Love speaks to students at St. Paul's School for Girls in Brooklandville on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. Her daughter, Yeardley Love, was killed by a boyfriend.

One Love Foundation's Sharon Love met with St. Paul's School for Girls and St. Paul's School, which have developed a partnership with One Love in order to educate students about healthy and unhealthy relationships, and to inspire them to take the lead in ending relationship violence.

Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group