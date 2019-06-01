Old Bay Festival [Pictures]

Photo by Karen Jackson, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Christian Robinson, chief of operations at Kooper's North, accepts his trophy for winning first place for his roasted corn pudding from WBAL reporter Megan Pringle with Matt Musgrove, director of special events and catering at Padonia, far right, standing, as celebrity judges former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Al Bumbry, seated at left, and Dallas Dance, superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, applaud during the Old Bay Cook Off event at the Padonia Park Club's Old Bay Festival.