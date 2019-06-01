Old Bay Festival [Pictures]

Photo by Karen Jackson, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Christian Robinson, chief of operations at Kooper's North, accepts his trophy for winning first place for his roasted corn pudding from WBAL reporter Megan Pringle with Matt Musgrove, director of special events and catering at Padonia, far right, standing, as celebrity judges former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Al Bumbry, seated at left, and Dallas Dance, superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, applaud during the Old Bay Cook Off event at the Padonia Park Club's Old Bay Festival.
Brian Harrison, executive chef for Barrett's Grill, serves his grilled gouda cheese sandwich and corn crab chowder to judges Dallas Dance, superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, far left, Andrew Foust from McCormick and Co., and Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools during the Old Bay Cook Off event at the Padonia Park Club.
The Padonia Park Club in Cockeysville, along with the McCormick & Company, hosted the Old Bay Festival on Sept. 20 marking its 75th anniversary. There was an Old Bay cook-off with a handful of local chefs; music and a kids zone among other attractions.
