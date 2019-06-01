Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Old Bay Festival [Pictures]

The Padonia Park Club in Cockeysville, along with the McCormick & Company, hosted the Old Bay Festival on Sept. 20 marking its 75th anniversary. There was an Old Bay cook-off with a handful of local chefs; music and a kids zone among other attractions.
Photos by Karen Jackson
