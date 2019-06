Alexandra Vlk, 19, of Cockeysville, and Chuck Alexander, of Loch Raven Village, dance at the Friday Night Swing Dance Club at the Towson American Legion Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015.

Linda Blachly, of Gambrills, and Lenny Dean, of Towson, dance at the Friday Night Swing Dance Club at the Towson American Legion Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015.

Friday Night Swing Dance Club at The American Legion Ballroom in Towson, hosted a dress to the nines dance, Jan. 2. It featured a beginning Swing/Jitterbug Workshop with Chuck Alexander with music by Putting on The Glitz Big Band.

Steve Ruark, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group