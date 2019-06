Photo by Karen Jackson

Exhibit coordinator Diane Margiotta beats on one of the two Kinetic Light Drums made by Matthew McCormack and Jenn Figg for the Towson Art Council's exhibit "Things That Glow in the Dark" that runs Oct. 5-27. A wall video by Jenee Mateer "Break Boundary Video #2 hangs on the wall, left, and "Dark Box" by Josh Gillen made of wood, paint and electric light on display behind a curtain in a dark room off of the main gallery.