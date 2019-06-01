Rodgers Forge Elementary's Halloween parade

Karen Arnett de Rodriguez, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Costumed students from Rodgers Forge Elementary School walk through the neighborhood on Friday during the school's annual Halloween Parade. The young goblins, witches and other creatively attired students walk an approximate one-mile loop from the schools' hard court, across the field to Stevenson, east to Heathfield, past Dumbarton Middle School and back through the doors of Rodgers Forge Elementary.