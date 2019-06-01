Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Rodgers Forge Elementary's Halloween parade

The young goblins, witches and other creatively attired students, from Rodgers Forge Elementary, walk an approximate one-mile loop through the Rodgers Forge neighborhood in the school's annual Halloween parade.
Karen Arnett de Rodriguez/Baltimore Sun Media Group
