Hereford's Scott Isett and Aaron Geschwilm try to block the shot of Dulaney's Jair Williams.

Hereford fans show support during a free throw attempt during the prep high school matchup between Dulaney and Hereford at Hereford High School.

With one of the biggest games of the year, Dulaney plays Hereford at Hereford High School in boys basketball on Feb. 20, 2015, with the winner going to the county tittle game.

Scott Serio/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos